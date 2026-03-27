NFL Draft Odds: Predicting the Top 10 Picks in 2026 Draft (Who Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?)

We're less than one month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and as we get closer to the big day, DraftKings Sportsbook has released more odds for it.

You're going to read a ton of mock drafts this season, but I'm going to do mine a little bit differently. Instead of using insider information, I'm going to use the widely available betting odds to try to predict the top 10 picks in the draft.

You can check out the most recent edition I wrote of this mock draft here.

2026 NFL Mock Draft Based on Odds

Pick No. 1: Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza has remained at -20000 to be the No. 1 overall pick for the past couple of months. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 99.5% chance of being the top pick by the Raiders. With Dante Moore and Trinidad Chambliss going back to school for another year, there's no other logical choice than the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner.

Pick No. 2: Arvell Reese - New York Jets

Arvell Reese's odds to be the No. 2 overall pick continue to improve. Last month, he was -140 to be the second selection, and then last week those odds had improved up to -230. Today, he's up to -245, an implied probability of 71.01%. The Jets need a ton of help on defense, and with no quarterback available, that's worth the second overall pick. Selecting Reese here and potentially waiting until next year to get their franchise quarterback of the future makes a ton of sense.

Pick No. 3: David Bailey - Arizona Cardinals

When I wrote this mock draft last week, David Bailey was set at +255 to be the No. 3 overall pick. Since then, his odds have improved up to +230, an implied probability of 30.3%. If the Cardinals don't go with Bailey, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is the next logical option, currently listed at +275.

Pick No. 4: Jeremiyah Love - Tennessee Titans

Jeremiyah Love's chances to be the No. 4 overall pick have dropped from last week, but he's still the betting favorite at +100, an implied probability of 57.45%. That's a 7.45% drop from where the Notre Dame running back was listed at last week. There are a few options for the Titans if they decide not to go with Love. Bailey could fall to them at this spot, and if not, Sonny Styles (+550) and Rueben Bain Jr. (+550) are the third and fourth names on the odds list. But for now, Love remains in the No. 4 spot.

Pick No. 5: Sonny Styles - New York Giants

Sonny Styles stays exactly where he was last week, at No. 5 to the New York Giants. His odds have remained steady to go in this spot at +195, an implied probability of 33.9%. Caleb Downs is second on the odds list at +285.

Pick No. 6: Carnell Tate - Cleveland Browns

Last week, I had Francis Maiugoa slotted in at this spot, but since then, DraftKings has released specific odds on who will be the No. 6 selection in the draft. The name they have set as the favorite is Carnell Tate, the wide receiver from Ohio State. I didn't expect a wide receiver to go this early in the draft, but the Browns certainly need some significant help at that position. Tate is listed as the +185 favorite at the moment, an implied probability of 35.09%. There are two offensive linemen listed on the odds list behind Tate: Monroe Freeling (+250) and Maiugoa (+600).

Pick No. 7: Caleb Downs - Washington Commanders

There are no odds posted yet on who will be the No. 7 overall pick, and there are also no odds posted for which position the Commanders will select first, so I'm going to stick with my prediction of Caleb Downs. Downs is second on the odds list to be the No. 5 overall pick, so that tells me that if the Giants end up going with Styles and the Commanders still want to select a defensive player, Downs could be the move in the sixth slot.

Pick No. 8: Rueben Bain Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Rueben Bain Jr. doesn't quite have the hype behind him as he had heading into the 2025 college football season, but it won't be long before he's taken off the board. The Saints need help on both sides of the ball, so in my opinion, this is the first real wild-card pick where I wouldn't be surprised, no matter which position they draft. I'm interested to see what the odds say as we get closer to draft night.

Pick No. 9: Francis Mauigoa - Kansas City Chiefs

DraftKings has released odds for which position Kansas City will select with its first pick, and offensive line is the betting favorite at +275. They also have odds released for who will be the first offensive lineman selected, and Francis Mauigoa is listed as the -175 favorite. With those two factors combined with the fact that there hasn't been an offensive lineman taken in my mock draft yet, his being selected by the Chiefs is the obvious move to make here.

Pick No. 10: Mansoor Delane - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals need plenty of help at cornerback if they want to return to the NFL Playoffs this year, and DraftKings has Mansoor Delane set as the -500 favorite (83.33% implied probability) of being the first cornerback selected in the draft. If that holds, it would make a ton of sense for him to be taken No. 10 overall by Cincinnati.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!