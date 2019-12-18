Meet Braiden McGregor

Name: Braiden McGregor

Position: Defensive End

High School: Port Huron Northern

Hometown: Port Huron, MI

Height/Weight: 6-5.5/ 248

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 108 ranked prospect and the No. 4 ranked DE nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's about an inch shorter, otherwise everything else is reminiscent of current Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. Right down to their ranking in the 247 Composite -- Hutchinson was 112th overall and McGregor is currently 108th.