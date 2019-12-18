Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Meet Braiden McGregor

Steve Deace

Name: Braiden McGregor

Position: Defensive End

High School: Port Huron Northern

Hometown: Port Huron, MI

Height/Weight: 6-5.5/ 248

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 108 ranked prospect and the No. 4 ranked DE nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's about an inch shorter, otherwise everything else is reminiscent of current Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. Right down to their ranking in the 247 Composite -- Hutchinson was 112th overall and McGregor is currently 108th.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Michigan Football Fan's Guide To The Next 9 Months

Steve Deace

Here's what awaits Michigan football fans each month between now and kickoff to the 2020 season.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/18/19

Steve Deace

My Early Signing Day thoughts on recruiting rankings, which are both overrated and underrated, depending on your program's expectations.

Carlo Kemp Expected To Return To Michigan For Fifth Year

MichaelSpath

Carlo Kemp played a prominent role up front for Michigan and he's expected to be back for a fifth year.

Michigan Football Recruiting Class 2020: The Highlights

MichaelSpath

A quick 411 on the recruiting class the Wolverines are expected to ink during this week's early signing period.

Meet Eamonn Dennis

Steve Deace

Eamonn Dennis is practically Mike Sainristil's identical twin.

Meet Jordan Morant

Steve Deace

Michigan signs Jordan Morant, one of the top safety prospects in the country.

Meet R.J. Moten

Steve Deace

Explosive New Jersey athlete R.J. Moten is a Wolverine.

Meet Matthew Hibner

Steve Deace

Matthew Hibner soared up the recruiting rankings late in the cycle.

Meet Osman Savage

Steve Deace

Michigan signs Osman Savage, whose name indicates he was born to play linebacker.

Meet Zak Zinter

Steve Deace

Zak Zinter is the highest-rated offensive lineman in Michigan's 2020 recruiting class.