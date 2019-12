Name: Kalel Mullings

Position: Outside Linebacker

High School: Milton Academy

Hometown: Boston, MA

Height/Weight: 6-1/220

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 158 ranked prospect and the No. 13 ranked OLB nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: You could pretty much take Josh Ross’ recruiting bio from the class of 2017, and just insert Mullings’ name instead without having to adjust anything else.