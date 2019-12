Name: Makari Paige

Position: Safety

High School: West Bloomfield

Hometown: West Bloomfield, MI

Height/Weight: 6-3/182

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 242 ranked prospect and the No. 25 ranked S nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: A lanky body type ball-hawk reminiscent of former safety Jamar Adams, who played at the end of the Lloyd Carr era.