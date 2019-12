Name: Matthew Hibner

Position: Tight End

High School: Lake Braddock

Hometown: Burke, VA

Height/Weight: 6-4/230

247 Composite Ranking: 3-Star, No. 415 ranked prospect and the No. 14 ranked TE nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: Does this sound familiar? Late rising tight end prospect...6 feet 4 inches and 230 pounds...it should. It's nearly identical to Erick All's profile a year ago.