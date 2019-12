Name: Reece Atteberry

Position: Center

High School: Eaglecrest

Hometown: Aurora, CO

Height/Weight: 6-5/280

247 Composite Ranking: 3-Star, No. 435 ranked prospect and the No. 8 ranked C nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's an athletic tackle at the prep level, but projects at center as a collegian. He's not nearly as highly-rated a prospect, but when I hear about a pulling center I think Cesar Ruiz.