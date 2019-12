Name: R.J. Moten

Position: Safety

High School: Delran

Hometown: Delran, NJ

Height/Weight: 6-0/200

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 205 ranked prospect and the No. 18 ranked S nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: How about a poor man’s Jabril Peppers? Similar size and explosive athleticism, and also from the garden state. He’s nowhere near as polished, otherwise he’d also be a five star, but the raw traits are there to be molded.