Name: Roman Wilson

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: St. Louis

Hometown: Honolulu, HI

Height/Weight: 6-0/175

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 359 ranked prospect and the No. 61 ranked WR nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: A difficult comp, because Michigan just doesn’t land players like this very often. A taller and faster Giles Jackson perhaps?