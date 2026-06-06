Michigan Football Remains a Top Choice for Top-Ranked In-State 2028 Recruit
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With recruiting season in full effect, the top on-state recruit in the class of 2028 has cut down to his top-12 options. Antijuan Wilkes Jr., an offensive tackle from Detroit, Mich., put Michigan in his list of top choices, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Other schools listed included Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia, among others.
Listed at 6’5” and 265 lbs, preps at Cass Tech and along with being the top recruit in the state, On3 also has him listed as the No. 2 overall tackle in the class of 2028. Wilkes Jr. is also listed as the No. 16 recruit in the nation overall.
UofM has had a host of student-athletes make an impact from Cass Tech High School. One notable name to mention is Michael Onwenu, who was also an offensive lineman for the Wolverines (2016-2020), earning All-Big Ten honors during his time with Michigan.
The Wolverines first offered Wilkes Jr. back on Oct. 31, 2025, as one of the first Power Four programs to do so.
Scouting Report (via Charles Power, On3)
“High-upside offensive tackle prospect who looks like one of the top linemen early on in the 2028 cycle. Has a projectable frame with elite length, measuring in at around 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with 35+ arms prior to his junior season.”
“Lines up at left tackle for Cass Tech, one of the top talent-producing programs in Michigan. A loose, nimble mover.”
“Gets to the second level with ease as a run blocker. Has the reactive quickness and length to project at a high level as a pass blocker. Will need to continue adding good weight and strength to his frame.”
Michigan and Recruiting
With no official commits in the class of 2028, the Wolverines have nearly 10 offers out to offensive tackles in Wilkes’s class.
For this upcoming season, UofM is bringing in three freshmen offensive tackles in the 2026 class. Marky Walbridge (Needham, Mass.), Malakai Lee (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Tommy Fraumann (Wilmette, Ill.). All three of those freshmen were listed as four-star recruits out of high school.
In the 2027 class, the Maize and Blue have a pair of offensive tackles committed to head to Ann Arbor. That includes the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan, Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
Head coach Kyle Whittingham will try to maintain his success on the recruiting trail. As it stands, both the 2026 and 2027 classes rank among the top-15 across college football.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2