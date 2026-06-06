Michigan Football Remains a Top Choice for Top-Ranked In-State 2028 Recruit

With recruiting season in full effect, the top on-state recruit in the class of 2028 has cut down to his top-12 options. Antijuan Wilkes Jr., an offensive tackle from Detroit, Mich., put Michigan in his list of top choices, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Other schools listed included Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M and Georgia, among others.

NEWS: Five-Star OT Antijuan “Shaq” Wilkes Jr. is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 280 OT from Detroit, MI is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit (No. 1 OT) in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/gBwRH7lOYm pic.twitter.com/285WSY7dFE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2026

Listed at 6’5” and 265 lbs, preps at Cass Tech and along with being the top recruit in the state, On3 also has him listed as the No. 2 overall tackle in the class of 2028. Wilkes Jr. is also listed as the No. 16 recruit in the nation overall.

UofM has had a host of student-athletes make an impact from Cass Tech High School. One notable name to mention is Michael Onwenu, who was also an offensive lineman for the Wolverines (2016-2020), earning All-Big Ten honors during his time with Michigan.

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Michael Onwenu (50) lines up during the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

The Wolverines first offered Wilkes Jr. back on Oct. 31, 2025, as one of the first Power Four programs to do so.

“High-upside offensive tackle prospect who looks like one of the top linemen early on in the 2028 cycle. Has a projectable frame with elite length, measuring in at around 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with 35+ arms prior to his junior season.”

“Lines up at left tackle for Cass Tech, one of the top talent-producing programs in Michigan. A loose, nimble mover.”

“Gets to the second level with ease as a run blocker. Has the reactive quickness and length to project at a high level as a pass blocker. Will need to continue adding good weight and strength to his frame.”

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan and Recruiting

With no official commits in the class of 2028, the Wolverines have nearly 10 offers out to offensive tackles in Wilkes’s class.

For this upcoming season, UofM is bringing in three freshmen offensive tackles in the 2026 class. Marky Walbridge (Needham, Mass.), Malakai Lee (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Tommy Fraumann (Wilmette, Ill.). All three of those freshmen were listed as four-star recruits out of high school.

In the 2027 class, the Maize and Blue have a pair of offensive tackles committed to head to Ann Arbor. That includes the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan, Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Head coach Kyle Whittingham will try to maintain his success on the recruiting trail. As it stands, both the 2026 and 2027 classes rank among the top-15 across college football.