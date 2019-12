Name: Zak Zinter

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

Hometown: North Andover, MA

Height/Weight: 6-6/300

247 Composite Ranking: 4-Star, No. 273 ranked prospect and the No. 11 ranked OG nationally

Deace's Recent Wolverine Comparison: He's bigger than Jon Runyan, Jr. was coming out of high school, but like Michigan's All-Big Ten tackle he combines a massive body with athleticism.