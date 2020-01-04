Darion Green-Warren Goes Blue

Darion Green-Warren, one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast, made it official on Saturday -- he's a Wolverine.

The last time Michigan went to the state of California for a highly-coveted cornerback, his name was David Long. Here's hoping lightning strikes twice.

On Saturday at the All-American Bowl, Darion Green-Warren made what was long suspected official -- he's a Michigan Wolverine. In fact, he's been signed with Michigan since early Signing Day last month, but wanted to wait to publicly confirm it before a nationally-televised audience.

Green-Warren chose Michigan over hometown USC, with Nebraska his other finalist. He was also offered by the likes of Georgia, Florida, Oregon, and Oklahoma among many others. Green-Warren is ranked one of the top 20 cornerbacks in the country and the No. 239 player nationally according to the 247 Composite -- as well as one of the top 20 overall prospects in talent-rich California.

Green-Warren is also an early enrollee, who hopes to get a jump on his career in the winged helmet when he arrives on campus next week.