Darion Green-Warren Goes Blue

Steve Deace

Darion Green-Warren, one of the top cornerbacks on the West Coast, made it official on Saturday -- he's a Wolverine.

The last time Michigan went to the state of California for a highly-coveted cornerback, his name was David Long. Here's hoping lightning strikes twice. 

On Saturday at the All-American Bowl, Darion Green-Warren made what was long suspected official -- he's a Michigan Wolverine. In fact, he's been signed with Michigan since early Signing Day last month, but wanted to wait to publicly confirm it before a nationally-televised audience. 

Green-Warren chose Michigan over hometown USC, with Nebraska his other finalist. He was also offered by the likes of Georgia, Florida, Oregon, and Oklahoma among many others. Green-Warren is ranked one of the top 20 cornerbacks in the country and the No. 239 player nationally according to the 247 Composite -- as well as one of the top 20 overall prospects in talent-rich California. 

Green-Warren is also an early enrollee, who hopes to get a jump on his career in the winged helmet when he arrives on campus next week. 

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Cesar Ruiz Declares For NFL Draft, Michigan Must Replace Four OL Starters

MichaelSpath

Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz announced on Twitter today he is leaving for the NFL, and U-M most now replace four starters.

Analytics Tracker: Week 8 Statistical Deep Dive

Kevin Minor

Take a detailed look at what Michigan has done on the hardwood.

Way Too Early Michigan Football Prediction For 2020

MichaelSpath

Michigan's 2019 season has just ended, and while this preview will certainly change with departures, additions and glimpses of the team this spring, we go game-by-game forecasting 2020.

Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Well, I didn't do very well on these, which is no surprise when you look at the outcome of the game.

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace

The Citrus Bowl didn't reveal to us anything we didn't already know about Michigan football—and that's the problem.

Chris Partridge Leaves For Ole Miss

Steve Deace

Michigan's top recruiter has decided to take a promotion to defensive coordinator with the Rebels.

Video: Juwan Howard Loves What Eli Brooks And David DeJulius Bring To The Table

Brandon Brown

Eli Brooks and David DeJulius might both be point guards but they're different enough that they can coexist with each other and Zavier Simpson.

Video: Juwan Howard Praises Cassius Winston, Breaks Down His Game

Brandon Brown

Cassius Winston is at the top of every team's scouting report when Michigan State is on the schedule.

Video: Juwan Howard Delivers Touching Message About David Stern

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard had many interactions with David Stern over the years and had many great things to say about him.