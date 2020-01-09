Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

247 National Recruiting Director Calls Out Michigan

Steve Deace

Steve Wiltfong says Michigan's recruiting process is one reason why it's behind Ohio State, and not as effective as what Penn State does. 

Speaking on the "Notorious BIG" podcast, the national recruiting director for 247 Sports said the following in response to question about the impact of recruiting maestro, Chris Partridge, leaving Michigan for Ole Miss:

They haven’t filled the role, and we’ll see who they fill it with because Michigan is one of those schools where assistant coach recruiters are incredibly important, because they don’t recruit in the same traditional way that almost every other program that we cover does. There’s not recruiting meetings. There’s just a lot on the assistant coaches’ plates to go out in their territories or in their position rooms and find guys they think are good enough to help Michigan win championships. 

Chris Partridge was a guy that wasn’t afraid to go into SEC country with his winged helmet logo on his golf shirt and go toe-to-toe for big-time guys and try to get them to come to Michigan. He had some big wins. He also had some close losses. I mean, Willie Gay was a guy who had Michigan in his top two. Otis Reese is a guy who had Michigan in his top two. He really got after it and worked.

I just don’t think, collectively, this staff is recruiting at a level to win a national championship across the board. It’s a blow losing a guy in Partridge, who I feel like is one of your best recruiters when the emphasis on recruiting at Michigan isn’t the same as it is at Ohio State and Penn State right now. We’re starting to see it on the field.

Wiltfong has since added some context to these comments on the premium message board at The Michigan Insider, but since that is proprietary information we won't share it here. A fair summary is this: Wiltfong believes Michigan's recruiting practices fall short of what Ohio State and Penn State (to a lesser degree) are doing, and that is reflected in the Wolverines falling short of their potential on the gridiron. 

Wiltfong believes if Michigan emulated  the recruiting passion and processes at those two schools, especially Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh would be more likely to finally achieve something significant as head coach of his alma mater. 

What do you think? Are these comments fair or foul? Let us know in the comments section. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/09/20

Steve Deace

My fourth prediction for Michigan sports in 2020 is who will be the starting quarterback for the season-opener at Washington on September 5th.

Jaylen Kelly-Powell Enters Transfer Portal

Steve Deace

The former Detroit area prep star never found a home at Michigan, so now he's looking for a new home.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Video: Debuting A New Show Called Bigger Ten

Steve Deace

Each week this show will break down all the big news in the Big Ten. Check out the first episode here.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Has Confidence In Brooks, DeJulius

MichaelSpath

Demonstrating once again why he's a players' coach, Juwan Howard offered full support to Eli Brooks and David DeJulius coming off their recent struggles.