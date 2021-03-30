BREAKING: Michigan Commit Opens Up Recruitment

After initially committing to Michigan, the 2022 prospect has decided to take a look at other opportunities.

As a 2022 prospect, Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson athlete and Michigan commit Taylor Groves seemed more than confident in his commitment to Michigan.

"Michigan is the spot for me because of the trust and respect I have in that coaching staff," Groves said. "I have built a strong relationship with Coach Mo [Linguist]. He was definitely the biggest impact on my decision."

Linguist is quickly earning the reputation as an ace recruiter at Michigan as several prospects have talked about how quickly they've bonded with him.

"He is real," Groves said of Linguist. "He’s going to be up front and honest with you about what he wants and what he wants to do. I love everything about him and can’t wait to be coached by him."

However, in a late night announcement on Twitter, Groves announced that he would be reopening his recruitment and taking a look at other programs. Though it's still relatively early in his recruitment process, it's never an encouraging sign when a commit decides to explore other options.