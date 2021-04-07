Michigan Adds A Pair Of Non-Conference Games To Future Schedule

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced additional non-conference games to the 2025 schedule on Wednesday, including home games against New Mexico and Central Michigan.

You can read the full press-release below.

Via Dave Ablauf, Chad Shepard:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday (April 7) a pair of non-conference home games against New Mexico and Central Michigan slated for the 2025 football season. The Wolverines will host New Mexico in the season opener (Aug. 30) and two weeks later bring Central Michigan to the Big House (Sept. 13).

The first-ever meeting between Michigan and New Mexico on Aug. 30 will kick-off the 2025 season at Michigan Stadium. The Lobos become the seventh different team associated with the Mountain West Conference to square off against the Wolverines. U-M has played 14 contests against teams affiliated with the MWC, posting an 11-3 all-time mark against those six schools. The Wolverines are 7-3 against MWC schools since the formation of the conference in 1999.

A week after traveling to Oklahoma (Sept. 6), the Wolverines will host the Chippewas for the fifth time in school history on Sept. 13. U-M has won the previous four match-ups against CMU, including a 59-9 victory during the 2011 season. All four previous games were held at Michigan Stadium, with the Wolverines outscoring the Chippewas by a 199-33 margin.

Following is Michigan’s 2025 non-conference football schedule:

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 New Mexico

Sept. 6 at Oklahoma

Sept. 13 Central Michigan