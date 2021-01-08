BREAKING: The Deal Is Done, Michigan And Harbaugh Agree On Extension

After months of uncertainty regarding Harbaugh's future at Michigan, both sides have come to an agreement.

Michigan fans spent the better part of the 2020 season discussing the likelihood that Jim Harbaugh would return to Michigan for the 2021 season. That lingering question has now been answered - Harbaugh is back.

Reports began to surface last week indicating that Michigan and Harbaugh were close to finalizing a deal. However, the delay on Harbaugh's part to sign the deal led to speculation that he was seeking out NFL opportunities before fully commiting to remaining in Ann Arbor. Apparently, the NFL wasn't in the cards for Harbaugh this time around and the deal with Michigan is complete.

According to reports, Harbaugh has received - and signed - a five-year extension that includes a four million dollar base salary with incentives for winning the Big Ten east divison, the Big Ten championship, and making it to the college football playoff. The reports have also indicated a lower buyout that will likely come into play if the on-field results don't improve.

With the contract extension now finalized, the real work for Harbaugh now begins. Not only will he need to fill positions on his coaching staff and solve the issues that plagued Michigan on the field during the 2020 season, he'll also need to earn back the support of many within the fan base who were hopeful that Michigan would show him the exit.