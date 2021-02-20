BREAKING: Former Wolverine Announces Transfer to Rival Program

After failing to establish himself in Ann Arbor, the former linebacker has announced he'll now call East Lansing home.

It's an interesting move to say the least. Former Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced via his twitter account that he has committed to...wait for it...Michigan State.

The 6-2, 253 pound linebacker began his career at the University of Michigan as a fullback, transitioning to linebacker for the 2020 season. Though VanSumeren showed promise, he was never able to fully establish himself in a starting role in Ann Arbor - participating in fifteen games and making just two starts during his career.

We'll see if the move ultimately pays off for VanSumeren, but it should definitely add another layer to an already intense in-state rivalry.