FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Former Wolverine Announces Transfer to Rival Program

After failing to establish himself in Ann Arbor, the former linebacker has announced he'll now call East Lansing home.
Author:
Publish date:

It's an interesting move to say the least.  Former Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren announced via his twitter account that he has committed to...wait for it...Michigan State.

The 6-2, 253 pound linebacker began his career at the University of Michigan as a fullback, transitioning to linebacker for the 2020 season. Though VanSumeren showed promise, he was never able to fully establish himself in a starting role in Ann Arbor - participating in fifteen games and making just two starts during his career.

We'll see if the move ultimately pays off for VanSumeren, but it should definitely add another layer to an already intense in-state rivalry.

jim harbaugh mel tucker
Football

BREAKING: Former Wolverine Announces Transfer to Rival Program

Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin
Football

2021 Power Rankings: Big Ten Football Coaches

brian-jean-mary
Football

What Brian Jean-Mary Leaving Michigan Means

USATSI_14227559_168386977_lowres
Football

Three Quotes That Should Be Plastered All Over Michigan’s Locker Room

USATSI_10442123_168386976_lowres
Football

Michigan Football: Top Target Sets Commitment Date

franz wagner
Basketball

Franz Wagner Leads Wolverines Over Visiting Rutgers

jim harbaugh
Football

Options For Jim Harbaugh At Quarterback In 2021

jett howard
Recruiting

Michigan Basketball Target Jett Howard Gets Buckets