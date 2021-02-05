Michigan And Ohio State Meet At The Big House In 295 Days

The Big Ten Conference released the revised conference schedules for the 2021 season on Friday. For Michigan, the pathway to the Big Ten Championship remains a tough one - with three out of the last five games being road games. Fortunately, Michigan will get the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor in 2021. It remains to be seen what home-field advantage will look like in 2021, but you'd always prefer to play 'The Game' on your home turf.

You can read the official Big Ten press release below.

"ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference Office announced Friday (Feb. 5) the revised football schedules for all 14 teams during the 2021 season. The revision was necessitated due to adjustments made last season to schedules across the Big Ten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first five games of the Wolverines’ schedule will remain the same as the previous version. Michigan will open the season with four straight home contests, hosting non-conference match-ups against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), Washington (Sept. 11) and Northern Illinois (Sept. 18) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines will open the Big Ten season against Rutgers at the Big House (Sept. 25) before traveling to Wisconsin for their first road game on Oct. 2.

The next four conference games have been rearranged to balance the middle portion of the schedule and to reset the location of the Indiana and Michigan State games based on changes made in 2020. The Wolverines will travel to Nebraska on Oct. 9 and return home for a match-up with Northwestern at the Big House on Oct. 23. The Michigan State and Indiana games have been shifted to later in the schedule, with the Wolverines traveling to East Lansing on Oct. 30 and hosting Indiana on Nov. 6. Michigan's bye weekend moved from Oct. 23 to Oct. 16.

The final three games remain unchanged as Michigan will play road games at Penn State (Nov. 13) and Maryland (Nov. 20) before hosting rival Ohio State (Nov. 27) at Michigan Stadium."

Following is the Wolverines’ 2021 schedule with previous game dates in parentheses:

Sept. 4 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 11 vs. Washington

Sept. 18 vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 25 vs. Rutgers*

Oct. 2 at Wisconsin*

Oct. 9 at Nebraska* (was Oct. 30)

Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern* (was Nov. 6)

Oct. 30 at Michigan State* (was Oct. 16)

Nov. 6 vs. Indiana* (was Oct. 9)

Nov. 13 at Penn State*

Nov. 20 at Maryland*

Nov. 27 vs. Ohio State*

Dec. 4 at Big Ten Championship Game

Home games (bold) at Michigan Stadium; * Big Ten Conference games