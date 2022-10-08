Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart

During the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana, running backs coach Mike Hart appeared to collapse on the sidelines. Before anyone in the stadium really knew what had happened, the players had surrounded Hart as the medical cart was retrieved. Hart stayed down on the ground for several minutes before he was finally put on a stretcher and then onto the cart. Once restrained, Hart was wheeled off the field and ultimately taken to the hospital.

No one knows exactly what happened to Hart at this time but head coach Jim Harbaugh did have a few things to say about his running backs coach during the postgame press conference.

"Mike [Hart] had a medical emergency during the game and he's in stable condition. He's going to stay overnight in Bloomington for continued observation. Mike is a strong guy and abundant prayers go his way...it really puts things in perspective.

"In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed...The most important thing is his health at that point in time."

Obviously using words like "stable condition" and explaining that Hart will stay overnight in Bloomington suggests that whatever happened was pretty serious. Hopefully Hart bounces back quickly and gets back to the sidelines as soon as possible.