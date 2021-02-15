Michigan's Running Back Drought Is The Longest In The Big Ten

Mike Hart will attempt to accomplish something as a coach that hasn't been accomplished since his playing days in Ann Arbor.

Historically speaking, the University of Michigan has produced some of the best running backs to ever play within the Big Ten conference. Guys like Tyrone Wheatley, Chris Perry, the A-Train (Anthony Thomas), and Mike Hart have all cemented themselves in the record books as some of the best to ever carry the ball wearing the winged helmet.

Unfortunately, what used to be a fruitful position for the maize and blue has gone dry over the last decade. In fact, Michigan is the only program in the Big Ten conference that has failed to produce a top ten all-time running back in either career yards or single season yards over the last decade (2011-2020).

As Mike Hart begins his coaching career at the University of Michigan, he'll attempt to accomplish something as a coach that hasn't been accomplished since his playing days in Ann Arbor.

The list below includes every football program within the Big Ten conference. We examined each program's all-time rushing list for both career rushing yards and single season rushing yards to see how many programs have produced a top ten rusher over the last decade.

Take a look at the numbers below:

1. Wisconsin

Career: 4 (Jonathan Taylor, Montee Ball, Melvin Gordon, James White)

Single Season: 3 (Jonathan Taylor, Monte Ball, Melvin Gordon)

2. Ohio State

Career: 3 (J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliot, Carlos Hyde)

Single Season: 3 (J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliot, Carlos Hyde)

3. Michigan State

Career: 3 (Le’Veon Bell, Jeremy Langford, LJ Scott)

Single Season: 2 (Le’Veon Bell, Jeremy Langford)

4. Maryland

Career: 3 (Ty Johnson, Brandon Ross, Davin Meggett)

Single Season: 2 (Ty Johnson, Anthony McFarland)

5. Minnesota

Career: 3 (Rodney Smith, David Cobb, Mohamed Ibrahim)

Single Season: 1 (David Cobb)

6. Nebraska

Career: 2 (Ameer Abdullah, Rex Burkhead)

Single Season: 2 (Ameer Abdullah, Rex Burkhead)

7. Iowa

Career: 2 (Arkum Wadley, Mark Weisman)

Single Season: 1 (Markus Coker)

8. Indiana

Career: 2 (Tevin Coleman, Stevie Scott III)

Single Season: 1 (Tevin Coleman)

9. Northwestern

Career: 1 (Justin Jackson)

Single Season: 2 (Justin Jackson, Venric Mark)

10. Penn State

Career: 1 (Saquon Barkley)

Single Season: 1 (Saquon Barkley)

11. Illinois

Career: 1 (Josh Ferguson)

Single Season: 1 (Reggie Corbin)

12. Purdue

Career: 1 (Markell Jones)

Single Season: 0

13. Rutgers

Career: 0

Single Season: 1 (Jawan Jamison)

14. Michigan