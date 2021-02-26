Jim Harbaugh Tackles Topics As Spring Football Kicks Off

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media after two spring practices and touched on a lot of different topics.

Michigan football is officially underway for the 2021 season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media and talked about a variety of topics. After all, this has been the most eventful offseason for Harbaugh since he arrived in Ann Arbor.

Michigan's head man spoke about the hiring of new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald along with a few other new assistants including defensive backs coach Mo Linguist and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. He also discussed his own mindset heading into year 7 after a dreadful 2020 campaign.

Finally, he closed with a long discussion about the new George Jewett Trophy, which will be given to the winner of each Michigan/Northwestern game. Jewett was the first black football player in the Big Ten and the trophy is the first FBS college football trophy to be named after African American player. Harbaugh spoke about the trophy and the game itself, but also told a very personal story about Jewett's grandson, Coleman Jewett, who was the assistant principal at Tappan Junior High School where Harbaugh went while living in Ann Arbor as a youngster.

Spring practice No. 3 is today as Harbaugh and his mostly new staff try to install as much as possible over the course of these 15 practices.