Good Football Coaches Are Good Football Coaches

Every year college football programs go through changes, but this offseason was full of them for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh signed an extension and hired six new assistants. It's also noteworthy that four of Harbaugh's assistants are going to be doing a job for the first time.

New to the staff are safeties coach Ron Bellamy, running backs coach Mike Hart, linebackers coach George Helow, cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. New to their job in 2021 are Bellamy, Macdonald, Weiss and Sherrone Moore, who was coaching tight ends at Michigan last year but will replace Ed Warinner as offensive line coach this year.

To me, that's too many changes and challenges for one program to overcome, especially when the roster is filled with unproven guys and there isn't a clear-cut starter at quarterback. There is definitely talent on Michigan's roster and in every position group, but there is little to no experience in just about every position group as well. When you combine all of these things together, coupled with how Michigan looked on the field in 2020, I see another rough season in 2021.

Jim Mora Jr. is much more optimistic than I am and explains why I'm worrying about the new coaches too much in the video above.