Things Really Heating Up With Jim Harbaugh, NFL

Jim Harbaugh is getting more and more attention as we prepare to flip the calendar over to February.

Another day, another chapter in the Jim Harbaugh Saga. Over the weekend he spoke with the Minnesota Vikings and now, things are progressing to the next level.

For the Vikings, it's down to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevon O'Connell, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Harbaugh. O'Connell is 36 years old, while Graham is 40. Obviously Harbaugh has a lot of years on both of them, but he's also got a lot of experience and about 44 more wins in the NFL than they do.

I've been very critical of Jim Harbaugh, but this seems like a layup to me. If I owned the Vikings, and these were my finalists, I'm going with Harbaugh.