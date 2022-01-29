Skip to main content

REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Interviewing With NFL Franchise

After several reports indicated discussions were taking place between Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings, it now appears that an interview is set to take place.

While the smoke surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Las Vegas Raiders is all but gone, the smoke surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings is reportedly picking up. According to ProFootballTalk, the Vikings are set to interview Jim Harbaugh - which would be the first reported interview to take place between Harbaugh and an NFL franchise so far.

More on this story to come.

