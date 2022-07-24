Skip to main content

WATCH: Michigan Hits The Beach In Muskegon

The Wolverines continued their summer trip around Michigan, making several stops and some of the best places the state has to offer.

The Michigan Football program is currently in the midst of a summer tour around the great state of Michigan. On Saturday, players, coaches and family members hit the Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon (Mich.) - playing beach games, swimming, and hanging at The Deck restaurant for dinner. 

Photo Gallery:

IMG_2669
99
Gallery
99 Images
InShot_20220723_235600058
