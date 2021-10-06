Nebraska Linebacker On Michigan Rushing Attack: 'Bring It On'

After a relatively quiet two weeks, the Cornhuskers may have made a big mistake in challenging the Michigan rushing attack.

After averaging over 350 yards rushing per game through the first three weeks of the season, the Michigan rushing attack was held to just 112 yards on the ground for the second consecutive game on Saturday.

Sophomore running back Blake Corum was held to under 100 yards rushing and kept out of the end zone for the second consecutive week, finishing his afternoon in Madison with just 46 yards on 15 carries. Senior running back Hassan Haskins didn't fare much better, finishing his afternoon with just 49 yards on 19 carries - good for 2.1 yards per carry.

Though it wasn't pretty, Michigan's gutsy rushing performance against the nations No. 1 rush defense was still impressive when compared to previous efforts. Prior to last weekend, the Wisconsin defense hadn't given up more than 50 yards rushing in a single game through four weeks. The Badgers gave up 112 yards rushing to the Wolverines on Saturday.

With all of that said, the Michigan rushing attack is for real - and the last thing you want to do if you're an opponent is give them bulletin board material. The Washington Huskies found that out the hard way in week two. Leading up to the primetime matchup in Ann Arbor, Husky linebackers Ryan Bowman and Jackson Sirmon said they were going to 'stop the run' - a message that Michigan took personally. The result was 346 yards and four touchdowns in a complete clubbing by Corum, Haskins and Co.

Heading into week six, it appears that a Nebraska linebacker has made the same mistake that a couple of Husky linebackers made weeks ago.

Speaking during their weekly availability, Nebraska players met with members of the media to preview the upcoming matchup with Michigan. When discussing the opportunity to face the high-powered Wolverine rushing attack, senior linebacker JoJo Domann had an interesting response:

Even more interesting than Domann's response was the fact that Corum took note of it, retweeting the quote earlier this afternoon.

Domann's response also got the attention of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter.

No. 9 Michigan (5-0) and Nebraska (3-3) kickoff from Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 pm ET on ABC.