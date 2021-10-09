Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

Michigan is 5-0 and rolling. Nebraska is treating its home game against Michigan today as its Super Bowl, but the Wolverines have been up to every task they've faced this season. At this point in the season, we've pretty much figured out what Michigan wants to do on both sides of the ball, so making predictions isn't quite the crapshoot it was earlier this year. Still, it's fun to take stabs at things that aren't layups.

1. Blake Corum will get back into the end zone

Corum has eight total touchdowns on the season but hasn't found pay dirt since he took the field against Northern Illinois. He's a dynamic back with gamebreaking speed, so all it takes is a seam. I think he'll find that seam against a Nebraska team that gives up 122 rushing yards per game, which is just No. 46 in the country.

2. Cade McNamara will throw his first interception

McNamara has settled into his role as a game manager, but has been also able to hit a few big throws this season as well. McNamara has only thrown five touchdowns this season but he hasn't thrown a pick or been sacked. That is amazing through five games even if he isn't throwing it a ton. I just think at some point, that streak has to end. Nebraska has a pesky defense, does create a little havoc and will have that amped up crowd working in its favor later tonight. The Huskers have picked off five passes this season and I think they might finally take one away from McNamara today.

3. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will both record a sack

These two are rolling. Hutchinson has 5.5 sacks on the season, while Ojabo has recorded 3.5 and two are getting better with each passing week. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has used the pair to perfection and during each game it just seems like a matter of time before they get to the QB. Nebraska has shuffled its offensive line around recently and trots out several young players including true freshman Teddy Prochazka at left tackle who has a total of zero starts under his belt. He has played, but starting your first game against guys like Hutchinson and Ojabo could be problematic.

4. Cornelius Johnson will have a catch of more than 25 yards

Johnson has established himself as Michigan's deep threat through five games. Despite being one of the bigger receivers on the roster at 6-3, 211 pounds, Johnson showed that he can really run on his 87-yard touchdown catch against Northern Illinois. On that catch, Johnson hit 22 miles per hour, which has become an elite club in the world of analytics in college football. He's also gone for 33, 23 and 34 against Washington, Rutgers and Wisconsin respectively. Against Nebraska, he'll get loose and go for at least 25.

5. Adrian Martinez will score a rushing touchdown

Nebraska's quarterback is a seasoned veteran and a true dual-threat athlete. He's put together at 6-2, 220 pounds and has elite speed. He's a major part of Nebraska's run game and will have a lot of opportunities to pick up yards with his legs. He has touchdown runs of 45, 71 and 75 this season and is quick to tuck the ball and go whenever there's pressure. Because of that, I think he'll shake loose and find the end zone on the ground.