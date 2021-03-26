FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Several Wolverines Shine During Pro Day

Michigan hosted a pro day event earlier today and 11 former Wolverines worked out in front of dozens of NFL representatives.
Author:
Publish date:

With no NFL Combine this year, college pro days became extremely important for all parties involved. With only one opportunity for NFL staffs to put eyeballs on prospects in person, future pros needed to shine, and several Wolverines did inside the Al Glick Fieldhouse. These four really popped in at least one area and made an even bigger name for themselves.

WR Nico Collins

At 6-4, 215 pounds, Collins popped a 4.43 40-yard dash and really raised some eyebrows. He's just a shade smaller than Mike Evans was at his combine and ran a full tenth faster. He's got the size, speed, ball skills and strong hands to be very effective at the next level. After putting up mediocre numbers over the course of three years and opting out in 2020, it's going to be really interesting to see where he's drafted, but I would bet money on him being a very solid pro.

nico collins

RB Chris Evans

Evans has always been built like a superhero and supremely athletic so it's no surprise that he ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He's perfect for today's NFL as a guy who excels in space and shines as a pass catcher. He'll have to answer questions about his lost year due to academic issues but I wouldn't be surprised if he outperforms his draft position.

chris evans

CB Ambry Thomas

Even though he decided to opt out last year, Thomas is still supremely confident about being one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten. After running a 4.37 40-yard dash, he definitely helped his argument. Even though he checked in at 5-11, which is a little shorter than his program height, he still has a long build and is high cut, which is the ideal build for cover corners. After battling colitis in 2019 and sitting out last year, it's going to be really interesting to see how NFL teams value a guy who can clearly run, cover and work.  

ambry thomas

DL Kwity Paye

Paye is expected to be the highest-picked Wolverine and he didn't give anyone any reason to second guess that projection. At 261 pounds, which is actually 11 pounds lighter than he was listed at during the season, Paye ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and put up 225 pounds 36 times. That bench press number would've been good for No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Combine. Paye is a freak athlete with both speed and strength. He's a little short and sawed off compared to most elite pass rusher, but he's extremely smart, uses his hands well and is a tireless worker. Whoever drafts him will likely be happy with him for many years.

kwity paye

Seven other players also participated in the day's events and all of them seemed to have solid performances for their position.

LS Cameron Cheeseman

camaron cheeseman

TE Nick Eubanks

nick eubanks

DL Carlo Kemp

carlo kemp

FB Ben Mason

ben mason

OL Jalen Mayfield

jalen mayfield

LB Cameron McGrone

cam mcgrone

K Quinn Nordin

quinn nordin

The entire event looked like a success and was attended by 31 of the 32 NFL teams. For whatever reason, the Los Angeles Rams did not attend.

Michigan helmet
Football

Several Wolverines Shine During Pro Day

juwan howard
Basketball

With The Spotlight On Michigan, Juwan Howard Shines

mel pearson michigan hockey
Hockey/Baseball

BREAKING: Michigan Hockey Removed From NCAA Tournament

Will Johnson
Football

VIDEO: Michigan Football Commit Will Johnson Might Get Juwan Howard’s Attention

ace.BKM_.Illinois.3.2.21.00743.
Basketball

Dickinson Leads All Freshman In The Sweet Sixteen

kwity paye
Football

Stay Humble: Kwity Paye’s Wallet Serves As A Reminder

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Twin Towers: Hunter Dickinson Faces His Biggest Tournament Challenge Yet

ambry thomas
Football

If I'm An NFL General Manager, I'm Drafting Ambry Thomas