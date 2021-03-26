Several Wolverines Shine During Pro Day

With no NFL Combine this year, college pro days became extremely important for all parties involved. With only one opportunity for NFL staffs to put eyeballs on prospects in person, future pros needed to shine, and several Wolverines did inside the Al Glick Fieldhouse. These four really popped in at least one area and made an even bigger name for themselves.

WR Nico Collins

At 6-4, 215 pounds, Collins popped a 4.43 40-yard dash and really raised some eyebrows. He's just a shade smaller than Mike Evans was at his combine and ran a full tenth faster. He's got the size, speed, ball skills and strong hands to be very effective at the next level. After putting up mediocre numbers over the course of three years and opting out in 2020, it's going to be really interesting to see where he's drafted, but I would bet money on him being a very solid pro.

RB Chris Evans

Evans has always been built like a superhero and supremely athletic so it's no surprise that he ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump. He's perfect for today's NFL as a guy who excels in space and shines as a pass catcher. He'll have to answer questions about his lost year due to academic issues but I wouldn't be surprised if he outperforms his draft position.

CB Ambry Thomas

Even though he decided to opt out last year, Thomas is still supremely confident about being one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten. After running a 4.37 40-yard dash, he definitely helped his argument. Even though he checked in at 5-11, which is a little shorter than his program height, he still has a long build and is high cut, which is the ideal build for cover corners. After battling colitis in 2019 and sitting out last year, it's going to be really interesting to see how NFL teams value a guy who can clearly run, cover and work.

DL Kwity Paye

Paye is expected to be the highest-picked Wolverine and he didn't give anyone any reason to second guess that projection. At 261 pounds, which is actually 11 pounds lighter than he was listed at during the season, Paye ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and put up 225 pounds 36 times. That bench press number would've been good for No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Combine. Paye is a freak athlete with both speed and strength. He's a little short and sawed off compared to most elite pass rusher, but he's extremely smart, uses his hands well and is a tireless worker. Whoever drafts him will likely be happy with him for many years.

Seven other players also participated in the day's events and all of them seemed to have solid performances for their position.

LS Cameron Cheeseman

TE Nick Eubanks

DL Carlo Kemp

FB Ben Mason

OL Jalen Mayfield

LB Cameron McGrone

K Quinn Nordin

The entire event looked like a success and was attended by 31 of the 32 NFL teams. For whatever reason, the Los Angeles Rams did not attend.