Michigan Football Season Recap, Transfers, Jim Harbaugh To NFL Rumors, 2023 Look Ahead

Michigan's football season is over, but so many other things surrounding the program are just starting to heat up, including transfers, position battles and Jim Harbaugh's future.

For the first part of the podcast, it's all about Jim Harbaugh and his future. Will it be at Michigan? Will it be somewhere in the NFL? After just going through this last year for more than a month at the detriment of his own program, Harbaugh is once again feeling things out with the NFL. That's obviously his prerogative, but it's not a good look and continues to hurt the very thing that he has built.

Once we navigate that topic, we discuss a trio of defensive transfers, which allows us to discuss the depth on Michigan's roster. When semi-productive, fifth-year guys are leaving, there's obviously a reason. The same can be said for someone who just finished their true freshman season. Throw in a tiny bit of basketball talk and some more discussion about the game against TCU and you have the most recent episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

