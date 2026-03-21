Cam Skattebo Apologizes for Comments About CTE, Asthma

Giants running back Cam Skattebo has apologized for comments he made about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and asthma.

During an appearance on the Bring the Juice podcast with Frank Dalena, Skattebo was asked if he believes CTE is real. Skattebo replied, “No, I think it’s an excuse.” Skattebo then expressed agreement to the notion that asthma is an excuse as well, saying, “Asthma is fake.”

Dalena at one point said, “Is there anything worse than when you are in fourth grade and someone’s huffing and puffing?” Skattebo then added, “Just literally breathe air.”

After those comments went viral on Saturday, Skattebo posted an apology on social media.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Skattebo wrote. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward.



“Much love !!!”

I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I… — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) March 21, 2026

According to the Boston University research center, CTE is a “progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive head impacts.” CTE has been a particularly poignant subject in football due to the amount of head injuries that take place in the sport, and the affects they may have later in a player’s life. A 2023 study by BU found that 345 of 376 former NFL players they studied had CTE in their brains. The NFL has previously acknowledged a link between football and CTE, a disease that can lead to memory loss, anxiety, depression, aggression and tremors among other symptoms.

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, about 8.2% of the U.S. population has asthma.

Skattebo is coming off his rookie season with the Giants, which saw him rush for 410 yards and five touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

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