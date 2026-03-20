Who is Egon Durban? A Closer Look At the Raiders’ Potential Successor

The Raiders appear to have a potential succession plan for their ownership lined up.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported Thursday that NFL owners are scheduled to vote on a succession plan that gives Raiders minority owner Egon Durban the chance to buy a majority stake in the franchise from Mark Davis in the future. Owners will also vote at the annual league meetings later this month on Davis selling 7% of the franchise to Durban and partner Michael Meldman. Durban and Meldman already own 7.5% of the Raiders.

A source told ESPN, “Mark has no intention to sell his majority stake in the team. This sets up a smooth succession plan." Wickerham and Van Natta noted that this means that if and when Davis or his heirs sell the team, Durban will have the opportunity to purchase it.

So who is Egon Durban? Here’s a closer look at the Raiders minority owner.

Who is Egon Durban?

Egon Durban is a managing partner and co-CEO of Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm. According to his biography on the company webpage, Durban has been a part of Silver Lake since the firm was launched in 1999. He is on the board of directors of the following groups:

City Football Group

Dell Technologies

Endeavor Group Holdings

G42

Qualtrics

TikTik USDS JV

TKO Group Holdings

Unity Technologies

Verily

Waymo

Prior to joining Silver Lake, Durban was a Georgetown University graduate and worked for Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

What is Egon Durban’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Durban holds a net worth of $2.5 billion and owns an estimated 17% of Silver Lake, a firm with $100 billion in assets.

Who are the current Raiders owners?

Mark Davis, 71, remains the Raiders’ principal owner, and has held that position team since his father Al Davis’s passing in 2011. The Davis family has been the principal owner of the Raiders since 1972, and been part of the organization since 1963, when Al joined the team as its head coach.

The Davis family has been one of the NFL’s marquee owners. Al oversaw the Raiders’ three Super Bowl championships as well as their relocation to Los Angeles and then back to Oakland. Mark has since moved the franchise to Las Vegas, though the Raiders have yet to see much success on the field under his lead. Mark is also the owner of the Las Vegas Aces, who have won three championships since he took over in 2021.

Along with Davis, Durban and Meldman are among the team’s minority owners after they were approved to join the franchise in late 2024. That year, Tom Brady also purchased 5% of the team with Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner and former Patriot and Raider Richard Seymour.

The additions—and particularly Brady—to the team’s ownership group has yet to spark improvement for the Raiders, who hold the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. With the hiring of Klint Kubiak and Heisman-trophy winner Fernando Mendoza likely joining the team, there is optimism surrounding the Raiders’ future.

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