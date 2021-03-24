Ohio State, Empty Stadiums And The Running Back Rotation: Former Wolverines Reflect On Michigan Ahead Of Pro Day

A handful of former Wolverines met with the media on Wednesday as they prepare for their pro day on Friday. Headlining the group was offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, wide receiver Nico Collins, cornerback Ambry Thomas and running back Chris Evans. With their time in Ann Arbor coming to a close, they reflect on their experience at Michigan and look ahead toward their opportunity at the next level.

Jalen Mayfield, Offensive Lineman

On the possibility of playing for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars

“I really have the utmost respect for Urban Meyer. The stuff he was doing at Ohio State was really fantastic for him, and I have no doubt in my mind that they’ll be an up and coming team throughout the years. He’s a great coach and they’re going to have some great players over the next couple of years, so if I am taken there it would be an honor.”

On coming back for another year at Michigan

Once football was reinstated for the Big Ten, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m one of the least experienced guys in the draft so I felt like getting more playing time and more snaps under my belt could really help me. I felt like playing those two games that I did really helped me and showed people that I could be more consistent - just got overall better as a player.”

On the up-and-coming guys on the offensive line

“One guy that I think really stands out for me is zak zinter. He’s a very talented guy, loves the game, he’s always looking for ways to get better. I think he has such a high ceiling. He’s very versatile, very strong kid. He’s very athletic as well. I think he’s going to be a big part of what they have next year. But the other four guys that they bring back - just another year of playing together as a unit is really going to help them. They’ve got a lot of talent up front, a lot of different skill sets that they bring to the table. I feel like there’s going to be some breakout players for them upfront - Ryan Hayes and Chuck Filiaga, those are two guys that I think are going to have a breakout season.”

Ambry Thomas, Cornerback

On being considered a day two pick

“If I would have played this season, me and two guys from Indiana were leading the Big Ten in cover snaps and how well we play man-on-man. I was the number one cornerback in the Big Ten before I decided to opt out...and I still am. I truly believe that. I’m a top-five cornerback no doubt. I’m just ready for this pro day. I’m ready to show everybody what I can do. I feel like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because I feel disrespected throughout this whole process. I know what I bring to the table…”

On what players are telling him about the new defensive scheme at Michigan

“I’m excited to see what’s about to happen because a lot of the guys love the new defense. They all tell me that if I played in this defensive scheme I would have ate, so I’m excited to see those guys eat. They’re actually learning an NFL scheme defense. Kudos to them, I'm very happy for them. I wish I would have learned a little bit of that…”

On who he’s excited about in the Michigan secondary

“Excited to see Gemon Green, Vincent Gray in leadership roles. It’s just a mental thing with those guys. DJ turner, JP (Jalen Perry).”

Nico Collins, Wide Receiver

On the No. 1 jersey

“When coach Harbaugh gave me the opportunity, he asked me if I wanted to wear number one for my upcoming senior year. it was an honor. I was blessed to receive that opportunity from the head coach, and I know how much weight that number held here at the University of Michigan.”

On the talent gap between Michigan and Ohio State

“It’s way closer. It’s the same type of talent, I wouldn’t say there’s a difference between the two. Everytime we play O-State we know what type of game it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be all four quarters. With the athletes that they’ve got and we’ve got, we match up. They don’t have more athletes than we’ve got. I feel like it's pretty much equal. Or we pretty much have more than them. So I’d say that’s it, man. Talent wise it’s pretty much equal, there wasn’t no advantage with them. Not at all.”

On Michigan preparing him for the NFL

“I've had the privilege of having NFL coaches all around me. With Harbaugh, he’s been a professional coach and coached in the Super Bowl. The program is run like an NFL organization in terms of discipline, scheduling, and what it takes to be successful.”

Chris Evans, Running Back

On splitting reps between four running backs

“At the beginning of the year, coach Jay told us that he felt like all of us could play and start, so we were just going to split the reps up evenly. We just respected it, we supported each other and wanted to see each other do good. But as the offense was going, if we go three-and-out a couple of times in a row and we’re still in the rotation, you might get a carry at the beginning and then not get a carry until the third quarter. So you just gotta make sure you stay fresh and stay ready. I mean, of course as a running back it’s not the ideal situation you want to be in...just for everybody.”

On what it’s like playing in empty stadiums

“I think as far as the impact, like smack talking instances. You can vividly hear it loudly. I think it was kind of more like a little scrimmage….it’s not the same. It’s a different sleep, I’ll give you that. It’s a totally different sleep when you’re waking up about to play in front of 110,000 people rather than playing in front of zero people.”