Michigan Football Recruiting, NIL Approach, Jim Harbaugh & 2022 Season

Michigan is doing better on the recruiting trail lately, but the NIL approach still needs to change.

Michigan has been experiencing a slight boon in recruiting lately and got another jolt on Thursday night in the form of four-star interior offensive lineman Amir Herring. We discuss that, along with the big picture that is Michigan recruiting as we march toward mid-July.

Plus, NIL is still a topic of discussion as other prospects get ready to make their decisions and other programs continue to push the limits on what's allowed and what is not. Wherever you fall on the subject, Michigan is still not doing enough to compete at the highest level when it comes to NIL. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

