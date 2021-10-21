Discussing Northwestern, George Jewett Trophy, Second Half Of Michigan's Season

Michigan is expected to beat up on Northwestern this weekend, but will they? Jim Harbaugh respects the hell out of Pat Fitzgerald and how and his teams approach things and knows that the Wildcats get better each week. We talk with JP Acosta of Wildcats Daily to find out exactly what the Cats will bring with them to Ann Arbor.

Not only will the game be worth watching, the newly implemented trophy honoring the life of George H. Jewett will be worth recognizing. Jewett was the first African American player at both Michigan and Northwestern back in the 1890s, which is very unique and extremely significant. The winner of the game will take home the trophy and the trophy itself rotates to face the winning team's "side" of the base.

We also launch into just how important these next six games are. On the schedule are away games at Michigan State and Penn State, and of course the regular season finalé against Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh's seventh season will be defined by the next six games.