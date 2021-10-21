    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Discussing Northwestern, George Jewett Trophy, Second Half Of Michigan's Season

    Michigan is just a few days away from beginning the second half of the season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Michigan is expected to beat up on Northwestern this weekend, but will they? Jim Harbaugh respects the hell out of Pat Fitzgerald and how and his teams approach things and knows that the Wildcats get better each week. We talk with JP Acosta of Wildcats Daily to find out exactly what the Cats will bring with them to Ann Arbor.

    Not only will the game be worth watching, the newly implemented trophy honoring the life of George H. Jewett will be worth recognizing. Jewett was the first African American player at both Michigan and Northwestern back in the 1890s, which is very unique and extremely significant. The winner of the game will take home the trophy and the trophy itself rotates to face the winning team's "side" of the base.

    george jewett trophy

    We also launch into just how important these next six games are. On the schedule are away games at Michigan State and Penn State, and of course the regular season finalé against Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh's seventh season will be defined by the next six games.

    pat fitzgerald ryan hilinski 68
    Football

    Discussing Northwestern, George Jewett Trophy, Second Half Of Michigan's Season

    2 minutes ago
    pat fitzgerald
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Northwestern Is Up Next

    7 hours ago
    hassan haskins
    Football

    No. 6 Michigan Sitting Pretty in Latest Mock 12-Team Playoff

    12 hours ago
    blake corum pff
    Football

    Highest-Graded Wolverines Through Six Games, Other Trends At Halfway Point

    Oct 19, 2021
    cornelius johnson hassan haskins
    Football

    14 In, 14 Out: Will The AP Poll's Wild Ride Continue?

    Oct 19, 2021
    1d885563-44ba-4608-b001-2829181bc70f-umlsu
    Football

    Another Wolverine Signs NIL Deal With Michigan-Based Company

    Oct 19, 2021
    blake corum jim harbaugh
    Football

    Blake Corum, Michigan Football At The Halfway Point, Northwestern, Jim Harbaugh Talks With Media After Bye

    Oct 18, 2021
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 18, 2021

    Oct 18, 2021