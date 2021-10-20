Know The Enemy: Northwestern Is Up Next

Michigan is favored by 23.5 points over Northwestern but those darned Wildcats can be pesky. Is Michigan looking ahead to Michigan State at all? Or will the senior leaders and captains keep the focus truly on the next game only? Lauren Withrow of Wildcats Daily gives her insight about Northwestern so we can figure out exactly what Saturday will look like.

Team Strength & Weakness

Northwestern has displayed strong performances in all three phases; however, the Wildcats have not been able to string together full games.

On the offensive side, Northwestern has found success on the ground and through the air, but each game has heavily favored one or the other. It took the Wildcats three games to land on a starting quarterback in South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski, who is finally finding a rhythm with his receivers. Receivers Stephon Robinson Jr., Bryce Kirtz, and Malik Washington have all recorded significant yards for the ‘Cats. Running back Evan Hull leads the way on the ground, who ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 5.92 yards per carry. On the defensive side, All-American safety Brandon Joseph and linebacker Chris Bergin provide experience and leadership for the young Wildcats group. Joseph has a strong presence in the secondary, but opponents tend to direct their offense around him. Joseph has also recorded some impressive put returns in his few appearances in the role. Bergin is fast, aggressive, and has great instincts on the line of scrimmage.

Overall, the Wildcats are led by their few veteran players as they continue to develop in all three phases.

Three Players To Know

QB Ryan Hilinski, No. 12

After taking over the starting quarterback role in Week 4, Hilinski has grown into a consistent playmaker for the Wildcats. The sophomore transfer has improved game over game, and solidified his role last week against Rutgers. Hilinski threw for 267 yards, including 231 in the first half alone, and two touchdowns on 18 completions with a 142.5 passer rating in the team’s 21-7 win over the Scarlet Knights. Hilinski has gotten into a groove with his offensive line and skill players, especially WR Stephon Robinson Jr. and RB Evan Hull.

LB Chris Bergin, No. 28

At 10.3 total tackles and 7.0 solo tackles per game, Chris Bergin not only headlines the Wildcats linebacker group, but leads the conference in both categories and stands 4th in the nation for total tackles. Bergin has consistently been one of the most reliable players on the Wildcat roster and has more experience than the entire linebacker group combined. Bergin has played a crucial role in helping develop those young linebackers. The 5-11, 223-pounder tallied 14 tackles and a second-career interception against Duke, his first-career forced-fumble and 14 more tackles against Ohio and nine tackles and a pass breakup against Rutgers.

WR Stephon Robinson Jr., No. 5

Former Kansas Jayhawk and graduate transfer wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. has been one of Hilinski’s most reliable targets. Robinson caught five receptions for 115 yards against the Scarlet Knights, which marked his third-career 100-yard performance. Robinson also became the first Northwestern receiver with back-to-back 100-yard games since 2018. Robinson is the Wildcats’ fastest, shiftiest receiver who can maneuver around defenders before and after the catch.

Game Overview/Prediction:

This game will by far be the most challenging contest on the Wildcats' slate. The biggest mismatch will be between Northwestern’s rushing defense and Michigan’s rushing attack. Defending the run has been a weakness for the ‘Cats all season long. Northwestern is giving up an average of 205.7 yards on the ground per game, which is dead last in the Big Ten. On the other hand, Michigan sits at No. 7 in the country with 246.5 rushing yards per game. Northwestern will show a more balanced offense, and quarterback Ryan Hilinski will connect with his receivers at least once. Northwestern will score, but will be scrambling to play catch-up throughout the game. Expect the Wolverines to attack hard and fast at The Big House.

Michigan 43, Northwestern 14