Former Irish Defensive End Says The Best Players In Michigan Go To Notre Dame

The growing narrative that you’ll hear coming out of Ann Arbor is that the best players in Michigan go to Michigan, which is typically a direct shot at in-state rival Michigan State.

That has certainly been the case lately when it comes to Michigan’s ability to land the top talent in the state. Most recently, the Wolverines secured the commitment of big time recruits like defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (who flipped to Michigan from Michigan State), Andrel Anthony (the top wide receiver recruit in the state for the 2021 class) and most recently one of the top cornerbacks not just in the state, but in the entire country - WIll Johnson.

Though Michigan has been largely successful in keeping its top talent at home, there have certainly been some relatively big misses. Most recently, the Wolverines lost out on one of the top offensive linemen in the country - also a Michigan native who spent his high school days playing in Clarkston (Mich.). Rocco Spindler was high on Michigan’s wish list for the 2021 class, but the 6-5, 315-pound Michigander took his talents to South Bend instead.

Along with the on-field rivalry between Michigan and Notre Dame (one that is set to officially resume on September 3, 2022) the rivalry also extends to the recruiting trail as well.

Former Irish Defensive end Daelin Hayes recently claimed that the best players in Michigan go to...Notre Dame. Hayes, a former high school player Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Mich.), spent five seasons with the Irish and capped off his college career in 2020 with 17 tackles, six tackles for a loss, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. As he prepares for the NFL draft, Hayes met with the media and made it clear that there’s an emphasis in South Bend on bringing in top talent from the state of Michigan.

