Michigan Football's Biggest Breakout Candidates: Offense & Defense

There are a lot of questions surrounding Michigan's personnel heading into the 2021 season so picking a breakout candidate is actually pretty entertaining.

Michigan kicks off its 2021 season in a little over three weeks and there are still several questions at several key positions for the Wolverines. With that said, Michigan fans are still excited to see the "new look" Wolverines and the coaches seem beyond optimistic about the personnel. Michigan didn't have a great season in 2020, but there's definitely talent on the roster and some new names could be household ones by the end of the season.

Offense

The upcoming season feels like a breakout platform for sophomore running back Blake Corum to me. It does feel like Hassan Haskins is going to be utilized a bit more, but Corum is going to get a lot of touches and brings something to the field that Haskins does not — breakaway speed and burst. Under new running backs coach Mike Hart, Corum has a chance to be great, and head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to know it.

Frank Franklin II AP

"[Hassan and Blake] are like running back No. 1 and No. 1," Harbaugh said at media days in Indianapolis.

Haskins also spoke highly of the young running back.

"He’s a workhorse,” Haskins said. “He’s been working. Blake is my guy. He’s definitely going to be working."

Haskins led Michigan in all rushing categories last year with 61 carries for 375 yards and six touchdowns. As a true freshman, Corum was second on the team in those categories with 26 carries for 74 yards and two scores. He also caught five passes for 73 yards showing how explosive and dangerous he can be as a receiver out of the backfield.

During a full, 12-game schedule, I expect Corum to be extremely productive. Even if he is a 1b to Haskins, he should still touch the ball more than 100 times, pile up more than 600 yards of total offense and find his way to the end zone at least five times. It wouldn't surprise if he's more productive than that, but he shouldn't be below those marks after what he showed in limited opportunities last season.

Defense

The defensive side of the ball is so interesting heading into 2021 because of new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, several new position coaches, a new scheme and multiple new starters. Because of the base 3-4 and deployment of hybrid pass rushers, I think 2021 could be a big year for David Ojabo.

The long, rangy and extremely athletic linebacker/defensive end has only played in six games and has just one tackle to his name, but he's primed to succeed as a pass rusher in Macdonald's multiple attack. At 6-5, 250 pounds, Ojabo is a former state champion in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.93 seconds. He's got the skill set to be very good if he's ready. Macdonald's defense might be the exact type of launchpad he needs.