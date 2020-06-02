WolverineDigest
Discussing Jim Harbaugh's Accomplishments And Future, Ohio State's Current Status

Brandon Brown

Is Jim Harbaugh living up to expectations?

It really is the million-dollar question surrounding U-M football. 

When Harbaugh was hired, he was viewed as the savior of the Wolverines. The prodigal son had returned home. It would only be a matter of time before U-M was beating everyone and competing for national titles.

Instead, Harbaugh is entering year six with an 0-5 record against Ohio State, a postseason resume that does not include even playing in the Big Ten title game and yearly views of the college football playoff from the couch.

Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by Ninety podcast asked me about Harbaugh's legacy, future and where U-M is compared to Ohio State and, if you ask me, none of those opinions are that hard to form.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/02/20

What one word would you use to describe Michigan's 2021 recruiting class thus far? Here's mine.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Jim Harbaugh Marches Against Police Brutality

Michigan's head coach has always been pretty outspoken and plugged into real-world issues.

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Passing Game Has Been Middle-Of-The-Pack Since 2015

Looking at five years of research, Michigan's passing attack has been the sixth most productive in the Big Ten.

Jake Sage

Michigan Football's Performance Relative To Its Place Among Most Talented Teams

From 2015-19, Michigan has been one of the nation's most talented teams and we looked at how U-M has performed relative to that talent.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Recapping A Few Memorable Michigan Moments

I've been able to experience some cool, and some not so cool, moments because of my job.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Makes Cut For Xavier Worthy And Omarion Cooper

Michigan was included in the top group for both four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy and four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper.

Eric Rutter

Should Harbaugh, Michigan Be Held To 'Big Ten Title Or Bust' Standard In 2020?

This year's football season will look and feel different than anything we have experienced, so should expectations change too?

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Two Pressing Issues For Michigan Football Once Activities Return To Normal

Everyone is ready for preseason football to return to normal, but where will Michigan be when it does?

Brandon Brown

New Michigan Commit Tristan Bounds Says U-M Academics Played ‘Huge’ Role In Decision

Michigan added three-star Tristan Bounds to its 2021 class on Monday, and the new U-M commit broke down his announcement.

Eric Rutter

Tristan Bounds Picks Michigan

Michigan adds a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, giving the Wolverines four offensive line pledges in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter