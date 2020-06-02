Discussing Jim Harbaugh's Accomplishments And Future, Ohio State's Current Status

Is Jim Harbaugh living up to expectations?

It really is the million-dollar question surrounding U-M football.

When Harbaugh was hired, he was viewed as the savior of the Wolverines. The prodigal son had returned home. It would only be a matter of time before U-M was beating everyone and competing for national titles.

Instead, Harbaugh is entering year six with an 0-5 record against Ohio State, a postseason resume that does not include even playing in the Big Ten title game and yearly views of the college football playoff from the couch.

Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by Ninety podcast asked me about Harbaugh's legacy, future and where U-M is compared to Ohio State and, if you ask me, none of those opinions are that hard to form.