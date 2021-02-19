Three Quotes That Should Be Plastered All Over Michigan’s Locker Room

With Michigan beginning spring practice on Monday, there should be no shortage of motivating factors for the 2021 season.

As Michigan kicks off it's spring practice on Monday, there should be no shortage of motivation for both the players and the coaches to correct course in 2021. Following a brutal 2-4 record in 2020, Jim Harbaugh essentially hit the reset button by hiring five new coaches to his staff.

With 2021 being yet another pivotal season for Harbaugh, it's clear that he's aware that his seat is warm in Ann Arbor. This was reflected quite clearly when he shared his goals for the 2021 season during a virtual coaches clinic last month. There were two goals in particular that really stood out.

"Be a member of the 2021 Big Ten and National Champion Michigan Football Team." "Do not be scared of any man, moment, circumstance or of being fired"

Those two goals alone show that Harbaugh is strongly aware of the circumstances heading into the 2021 season. Though he recently agreed to a contract extension with Michigan, the terms of the new agreement made clear that Michigan was losing patience. Not only was Harbaugh's salary essentially cut in half, the contract also included a lower buyout - making it far easier for Michigan to part ways with Harbaugh if he continues to fall short of expectation.

Though Harbaugh makes no mention of it in his goals, it's clear that 'The Game' looms large over 2021. Regardless of what happens during this upcoming season, it will likely be deemed as a failure if Michigan once again loses to its most hated rival - bringing Harbaugh's overall record against the Buckeyes to an historic 0-6.

In order to avoid another crushing defeat during the last weekend of the regular season, here are three friendly reminders that should be posted everywhere within the Michigan locker room.

“We take it more serious than they do...”

Following the Buckeyes last win against Ohio State in 2019, quarterback Justin Fields was asked why he thinks the Buckeyes have been so successful against Michigan. His answer? Ohio State takes the rivalry far more seriously than Michigan does. While those words might sting, it’s almost impossible to argue against it was well. Ohio State has won eight straight against Michigan and 15 of the last 16 dating back to 2004.

“I don’t even think it’s a rivalry anymore.”

Though most would still agree that Michigan vs Ohio State is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, it’s getting harder to make that argument with each year that passes without Michigan showing up. For one current Buckeye, he doesn’t even think it’s a rivalry anymore.

Darrion Henry was a highly-rated defensive end in the 2020 class who eventually committed to Ohio State. During his recruitment, Henry was asked about his thoughts on the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry.

“I don’t even think that’s a rivalry anymore to be honest with you,” Henry said. “But I think for the rest of this decade Ohio State is going to keep beating them. It will be electrifying. Just a great atmosphere really.”

“We're going to hang 100 on them.”

Due to COVID issues within the Michigan Football program, Ryan Day never got the opportunity to back up his reported comments during the 2020 season.

Leading up to the 2020 season, it was reported that Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day had an exchange during a coaches conference call. According to the report, Harbaugh interrupted Day while he was speaking and suggested that Ohio State had violated the rules by having on-field instruction earlier than permitted. Day took exception to Harbaugh’s suggestion and reportedly fired back, “how about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” After the tense exchange on the call, Day addressed his team - saying that Michigan better hope for a mercy rule and that the Buckeyes were “going to hang 100 on them.”

Though nobody has either confirmed or denied these reports, it’s not that hard to believe that this actually took place given the history between the two programs.

As it stands today, it’s been 3,372 days since Michigan last beat Ohio State. I know this because there is actually a twitter account dedicated to simply counting the days.

There are certainly several concerns regarding Harbaugh’s lack of success since arriving in Ann Arbor, but none are more concerning than his record against Ohio State. Harbaugh is the first coach in Michigan football history to begin his career 0-5 in one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports - something not even former Buckeye head coach (and Michigan favorite) John Cooper was able to achieve. If Harbaugh hopes to avoid adding to that unfortunate legacy, the Wolverines have to turn the tide in 2021.

Michigan welcomes Ohio State into the Big House in 281 days - and the Buckeyes are definitely taking it seriously.

Tick tock.