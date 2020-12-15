Ohio State Faithful Not Happy With Michigan Football

Jim Harbaugh's comments had Buckeye fans a little upset as the Wolverines got back to practice the day after they were supposed to play Ohio State.

I refuse to let myself believe that a big time college football program like Michigan would intentionally duck an opponent for fear of being beaten badly. The folks in Columbus however, seem to think it's not only possible, but likely.

The timeline that Michigan has been followed over the last week, coupled with Jim Harbaugh's comments at Monday's media availability, have the folks in scarlet and grey upset per a report from Buckeyes Now.

Michigan had a light walkthrough type of practice on Monday last week, but they were not cleared for full team activities. Then on Tuesday, the Wolverines cancelled the game against Ohio State saying that they wouldn't be healthy enough to play the Bucks by Saturday. Once Thursday rolled around, the case load was under control enough for the team to return to the weight room and then U-M had a "good, spirited" practice with "a lot of enthusiasm and energy" on Sunday, just one day after they were supposed to play the Buckeyes, followed by another practice after the media session on Monday.

Per the release from Michigan on Friday, it had nine athletes and four staff members test positive for the coronavirus last week across the athletic department (but not specific to football). Leading up to scheduled time for The Game, rumors started to circulate that between COVID diagnoses, contact tracing and other injuries, Michigan might be down somewhere between 35 and 45 players. That's certainly a high enough number to cancel the game, but Ohio State fans don't want to hear it.

Before Michigan cancelled the game against Ohio State, former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbstreit took some shots at the Wolverines.

“I still think Michigan waves the white flag, potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week,” said Herbstreit on air during a College Football Playoff broadcast. “Is that fair? Michigan could opt out basically of that game and could keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten championship. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Ohio State fans seem to think that's exactly what happened.

Of course it doesn't seem to matter now, as Ohio State prepares to play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game and then likely in the College Football Playoff, but it doesn't matter. The perceived damage is done. Ohio State has had Michigan's number on the field for nearly two decades, and now they see the Wolverines as cowards as well. Even if it's not true, you'll never be able to convince Buckeye fans otherwise.