Michigan Slightly Disrespected In Early Preseason Rankings

After a stellar 2021 season, people are high on the Wolverines heading into 2022 — but are they high enough?

After the 2-4, COVID-ridden 2020 season, expectations were at an all-time low for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. All the Wolverines did was beat Ohio State soundly, destroy Iowa in the Big Ten title game and play in the College Football Playoff. So after a year like that, expectations are once again quite high for Harbaugh and his Wolverines.

According to ESPN's preseason FPI Rankings, the Wolverines are easily considered a top ten team in the nation.

The FPI is based on several metrics that is further outlined by the graphic below, giving a deeper look at how and why these teams are ranked where they are in mid-April.

If you remember last year, Michigan was given just a 2% chance to win the Big Ten. That mark became somewhat of a battle cry for the Wolverines throughout the 2021 season. This year, the number is higher, but still quite low at just 7.2%. Ohio State, who is sitting at No. 2 in the FPI behind only Alabama, has a 73.6% chance at winning the Big Ten.

If you ask me, that's disrespectful to Michigan. The Wolverines manhandled OSU last year and return a ton of talent, especially on offense. Sure, replacing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, along with both coordinators, will be tough, but it's possible because of U-M's cohesive staff and talented roster. I also understand that this year's iteration of 'The Game' is in Columbus, but 74% to just 7%?! Come on.