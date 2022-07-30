Skip to main content

Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days

Michigan football just spent a week on the road around The Great Lakes State as the team gets closer and closer to fall camp.

Jim Harbaugh has taken his teams on some incredible trips in the past, but never has he embarked on a week-long journey around the great state of Michigan, until now. Over the last week, the Wolverines made stops in Flint, Frankenmuth, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Muskegon, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Sleeping Bear Dunes, Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Mackinac Island, Drummond Island, Soo Locks, Tahquamenon Falls and finally the Pictured Rocks. We were along for some of the ride and were able to capture some incredible footage and photos, as well as some intel about the upcoming season.

Sandwiched in between Muskegon and Mackinac Island, Jim Harbaugh and four of his players were in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. The Wolverines were represented by Erick All, Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith and DJ Turner while in Indy and all of them did a phenomenal job at their respective podiums. Harbaugh also had plenty to say while discussing Ohio State and Ryan Day, some of his favorite players, NIL money and how that should be unfolding, the upcoming season, Michigan State and more. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

donovan edwards jim harbaugh
Football

Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days

By Brandon Brown1 minute ago
jim harbaugh
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said In Indianapolis

By Brandon Brown7 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Know That They MUST Beat Michigan State In 2022

By Brandon BrownJul 28, 2022 10:44 PM EDT
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Jim Harbaugh Weighs In On Quarterback Battle

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 5:48 PM EDT
dj turner
Football

DJ Turner Tells Incredible Jim Harbaugh Story

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
kevin warren
Football

Kevin Warren Talks Addition Of USC, UCLA To Big Ten

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
junior colson
Football

Are There Six Linebackers In The Big Ten Better Than Junior Colson?

By Brandon BrownJul 25, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
InShot_20220722_215015521
Football

'President's Caddie': Jim Harbaugh Shares Incredible Story At Gerald R. Ford Museum

By Christopher BreilerJul 24, 2022 1:39 PM EDT