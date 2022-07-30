Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days

Jim Harbaugh has taken his teams on some incredible trips in the past, but never has he embarked on a week-long journey around the great state of Michigan, until now. Over the last week, the Wolverines made stops in Flint, Frankenmuth, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Grand Haven, Muskegon, Silver Lake, Arcadia, Sleeping Bear Dunes, Glen Arbor, Traverse City, Mackinac Island, Drummond Island, Soo Locks, Tahquamenon Falls and finally the Pictured Rocks. We were along for some of the ride and were able to capture some incredible footage and photos, as well as some intel about the upcoming season.

Sandwiched in between Muskegon and Mackinac Island, Jim Harbaugh and four of his players were in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. The Wolverines were represented by Erick All, Cade McNamara, Mazi Smith and DJ Turner while in Indy and all of them did a phenomenal job at their respective podiums. Harbaugh also had plenty to say while discussing Ohio State and Ryan Day, some of his favorite players, NIL money and how that should be unfolding, the upcoming season, Michigan State and more.