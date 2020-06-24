WolverineDigest
Michigan Fared Better than Most with its COVID-19 Testing

Brandon Brown

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel spoke with the Michigan media last week and announced that out of the 221 student athletes and staff that were tested for COVID-19, only two were positive. That's obviously less than 1%, which seems like a very manageable number.

The mark is a lot better than many other schools and that's why Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde spoke about what all of the results mean for the upcoming football season.

Last weekend a few different universities throughout the country were impacted by positive COVID-19 tests. Kansas State, LSU, and Clemson all posted several positive tests among their student athletes who have returned to campus for workouts for the fall sports seasons. Kansas State announced a 14-day pause on their voluntary activities on Saturday. 

As of right now, Michigan football players are back on campus and getting ready to go through some form of summer workouts while practicing social distancing and taking all of the precautions necessary. The Michigan football Twitter account portrayed Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye entering the building as the team tries to return to some level of normalcy.

Now it's just about keeping the guys healthy while also working toward September 5.

