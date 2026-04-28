Kyle Whittingham’s 3 Biggest Priorities for Michigan Football After the NFL Draft
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The 2026 NFL draft is in the books, and Michigan fans can now officially start looking ahead to the next season of college football.
With first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham at the helm, here are three things he should be prioritizing after seeing six Wolverines drafted to the league.
Reloading the Box on Defense
Four of Michigan’s six players selected were on the defensive side of the ball. On top of that, all four of those athletes were either defensive linemen or linebackers. It is clear that the defensive front will be the biggest area on the field that needs to be reloaded.
Leading that list of departing players was Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore, a pair of edge rushers. The duo led the team in both tackles for losses and sacks. Whittingham will have to find guys to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, one of the most important positions in football.
On top of that, UofM lost its leading tackler from a season ago, linebacker Jimmy Rolder.
Overall, losing that much production on one side of the ball leaves a major void that needs to be addressed heading into next season.
Toughness on Offense
The Wolverines only had two offensive pieces drafted, Max Bredeson (TE/FB) and Marlin Klein (TE).
Bredeson was a Wolverine fan favorite, despite his value not showing on the stat sheet. His toughness was infectious throughout the team, and he was named a captain in 2024 and 2025. UofM will look to replace that with a new leader who will bring that competitive edge to the field.
Klein was also important to the squad as one of the leading pass catchers. The tight end position has always been a strength in Ann Arbor, and Whittingham will likely be able to continue that trend in years to come, filling that void with someone able to block, while also being a threat in the passing attack.
Finding a Kicker
Although he didn’t get drafted, the Wolverines lost their All-American (2024) kicker, Dominic Zvada. Despite not being drafted, Zavada was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants.
The Chandler, Ariz. native spent two seasons in Ann Arbor, including a standout junior season, being named the 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year. He didn’t have as good of a senior campaign as a senior in 2025, but was still an All-Conference selection.
Kickers and special teams are often overlooked. But in close games, a kicker can be a deciding X factor.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2