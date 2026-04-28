Kyle Whittingham’s 3 Biggest Priorities for Michigan Football After the NFL Draft 

The 2026 NFL draft is in the books, and Michigan fans can now officially start looking ahead to the next season of college football.

With first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham at the helm, here are three things he should be prioritizing after seeing six Wolverines drafted to the league.

Reloading the Box on Defense

Four of Michigan’s six players selected were on the defensive side of the ball. On top of that, all four of those athletes were either defensive linemen or linebackers. It is clear that the defensive front will be the biggest area on the field that needs to be reloaded.

Leading that list of departing players was Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore, a pair of edge rushers. The duo led the team in both tackles for losses and sacks. Whittingham will have to find guys to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, one of the most important positions in football.

Nov 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) attempts to plant the flag on the Ohio State Buckeyes logo as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rips the flag down after the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

On top of that, UofM lost its leading tackler from a season ago, linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Overall, losing that much production on one side of the ball leaves a major void that needs to be addressed heading into next season.

Toughness on Offense

The Wolverines only had two offensive pieces drafted, Max Bredeson (TE/FB) and Marlin Klein (TE).

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) reacts with tight end Max Bredeson (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Bredeson was a Wolverine fan favorite, despite his value not showing on the stat sheet. His toughness was infectious throughout the team, and he was named a captain in 2024 and 2025. UofM will look to replace that with a new leader who will bring that competitive edge to the field.

Klein was also important to the squad as one of the leading pass catchers. The tight end position has always been a strength in Ann Arbor, and Whittingham will likely be able to continue that trend in years to come, filling that void with someone able to block, while also being a threat in the passing attack.

Finding a Kicker

Although he didn’t get drafted, the Wolverines lost their All-American (2024) kicker, Dominic Zvada. Despite not being drafted, Zavada was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants.

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada (96) attempts an extra point against Central Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chandler, Ariz. native spent two seasons in Ann Arbor, including a standout junior season, being named the 2024 Big Ten Kicker of the Year. He didn’t have as good of a senior campaign as a senior in 2025, but was still an All-Conference selection.

Kickers and special teams are often overlooked. But in close games, a kicker can be a deciding X factor.