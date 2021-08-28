Talking Paul Finebaum's Comments About Jim Harbaugh, Breaking Down Michigan Football's Captains

Michigan fans can't stand Paul Finebaum almost as much as Paul Finebaum can't stand Jim Harbaugh.

For whatever reason, Finebaum feels the need to speak about Michigan's head coach every couple of months or so. I'll admit, most of what Finebaum says is warranted, but yesterday's rant just came off as cheap, personal and agenda driven. We're a week away from Michigan's season starting so talking about firing Harbaugh now is just a shot. Period.

As for what's actually happening with Michigan football, the 2021 captains have been selected. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Josh Ross and offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis were selected as captains by their teammates. If Vastardis wins the starting center job, all four seniors will be crucial players this season. We break down what each guy brings to the table on the field as players and also as leaders in a captain role.

All of that and more, including more NIL discussion, some compelling over/under situations and a preview of this weekend's week zero slate, on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.