Position By Position Breakdown Of Michigan's Roster With Confidence Levels

There are many questions marks surrounding the starting lineups as Michigan conducts spring football.
There is definitely talent on Michigan's roster, but a lot of it is unproven and inexperienced. In fact, if you try to write down the starters by position, you'll end up with more question marks than you will names. Add six new assistant coaches and four brand new jobs for a few of them to the mix and you have a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2021 season.

Michael Spath and myself go position by position and talk about U-M's roster and give our confidence levels for each group as the Wolverines march through spring ball.

