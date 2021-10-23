Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern

Michigan is 6-0 and rolling coming off of a bye. Northwestern is just 3-3 and is only two weeks removed from a 56-7 beatdown at the hands of Nebraska. The Wildcats did beat Rutgers last week 21-7, but no one is expecting the Cats to hang with the Wolverines. At this point in the season, we've pretty much figured out what Michigan wants to do on both sides of the ball, so making predictions isn't quite the crapshoot it was earlier this year. However, it's hard to predict with confidence how tomorrow's game will play out because Northwestern has been bad and not so bad within just the past two weeks.

1. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins will both score a touchdown

Michigan is the best rushing team in the Big Ten and Northwestern has the worst rush defense in the Big Ten. That's a recipe for disaster for the Wildcats and we've seen how that plays out before. During the first three weeks of the season against bad run defenses, Michigan ran the ball 147 times for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns with Corum and Haskins accounting for 11 of them. I see a heavy dose of H2 and BC2 tomorrow, which should allow both of them to get into the end zone. Don't be surprised if freshman running back Donovan Edwards hits pay dirt as well.

2. Daxton Hill will intercept another pass

Early on, in Mike Macdonald's new defense, Hill was playing well, but wasn't making any splash plays. He admitted that he wasn't playing as fast as he could or should be while adjusting to the new scheme. Now, things seem to have clicked for the former five star. Hill has picked off a pass in the last two games and routinely finds himself in the right place at the right time as of late. Northwestern's offense hasn't been overly efficient and there have been some quarterback issues with Hunter Johnson giving way to Ryan Hilinski. That obviously means that quarterback play isn't a strength, which should give Hill a chance at a ball or two.

3. Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo will both record a sack

These two started rolling before the bye and should fall right back into their groove. Hutchinson has 5.5 sacks on the season, while Ojabo has recorded 4.5. The two are getting better with each passing week, especially Ojabo. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has used the pair very effectively and during each game it seems like a matter of time before they get to the QB. Northwestern is giving up just a shade over two sacks per game, so if that's the number, the most likely benefactors are Hutchinson and Ojabo.

4. JJ McCarthy will throw his third touchdown of the season

I'm not sure Michigan will cover the massive 23.5-point spread, but I do think they'll win comfortably, which should allow for some additional snaps for McCarthy. When the youngster has been given some extended playing time, he's hit on two beautiful deeps balls for scores, both to Daylen Baldwin. I don't know if the third will also be to Baldwin, but I do think McCarthy will find a receiver in the end zone against Northwestern.

5. Northwestern will only score one touchdown

Northwestern is averaging just 21.8 points per game on the season, which is all the way down at No. 110 in the country. Michigan State is the only top 25 defense Northwestern has faced, and the Wildcats could only muster 21 points in that contest at home. On the road against Michigan's No. 7 defense is going to be a different animal. I expect more bending but little to no breaking from U-M, and I also think the Wolverines will take the ball away at least a couple times. My prediction is 34-13, which would be one touchdown and two field goals for the Cats.