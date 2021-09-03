Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Western Michigan

There are a ton of question marks surrounding the Michigan football team, making it really difficult to make predictions for the opener against Western.

Per CBSSports, here are the odds and trends from Sportsline for Michigan vs. Western Michigan:

Western Michigan vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -17

Western Michigan vs. Michigan over-under: 67 points

Western Michigan vs. Michigan money line: Western Michigan +600, Michigan -900

WMU: The Broncos are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games

MICH: The Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as a home favorite

With so many unknowns heading into the opener, it's really hard to figure out how the game will look. Michigan is definitely far more talented than Western, but the Broncos have some players, especially on offense, and we literally know nothing about U-M's new defense under Mike Macdonald.

All of that makes it tough to guess how the game will play out, but here are my best shots at forecasting some specific happenings...

Predictions

Cade McNamara will throw at least three touchdown passes

Western Michigan's cornerbacks are not very experienced and the group is viewed as one of the weaker ones on the team. Michigan has a bevy of versatile pass catchers who should be able to get loose against a suspect group of defensive backs. Michigan does want to run the ball, but getting McNamara some easy throws and putting up some points would do wonders for the offense's confidence with the matchup with Washington looming.

Aidan Hutchinson will record two sacks

I'm so anxious to see Hutchinson in the standup, hybrid/rusher role. Earlier this offseason, he talked about doing what he's good at in Macdonald's defense, which is being a big, athletic disrupter. He's going to be moved around, come from different depths and angles and ultimately get after the quarterback. I think he'll get home at least twice against a team like Western Michigan.

Daxton Hill will get his hands on a ball

Some players have a knack for being around the ball — that's Daxton Hill. I don't know if he'll pick off a pass, recover a fumble or down a punt, but I bet he at least gets his hands on a ball against the Broncos.

Donovan Edwards will touch the ball at least five times

Jim Harbaugh confirmed with authority that the true freshman running back will play in the opener. Edwards is dynamic and complete. He can carry it between the tackles, he can get the edge, he can go in motion on fly sweeps, he can catch the ball out of the backfield and he may even be used in the return game. However it comes together, I see the rookie touching it at least five times.

Michigan will cover the 17-point spread

Michigan historically isn't very good against the spread, but as the players have said many times — the time for talking is over. If the team plays half as good as the players seem to think they can, this should be at least a 20-point win, easily. Michigan is far more talented, at home and looking to make a statement because of what the doubters have been saying. If Michigan doesn't cover the 17-point spread, you'd have to view that as a disappointment.