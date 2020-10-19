SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

5 Most Important Quotes From Jim Harbaugh's Press Conference

Eric Rutter

During Jim Harbaugh's media availability on Monday, the Michigan head coach kept most cards pretty close to the vest, though he did share some quality information about U-M's likely starters heading into the Minnesota game. Here are the highlights from Harbaugh's press conference earlier today:

Confidence in offensive line

  • “Feel very good. Big, a lot of length and really good athleticism. The two tackles are both experienced guys-- Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield, Karsen Barnhart also, I consider him a starter as well. Inside, Chuck Filiaga has really made a lot of strides. He's playing extremely well. He'll be in there for us at guard along with Andrew Stueber, who had ACL last year in camp but did a great job rehabbing. He's back healthy and been very good, consistent. Andrew Vastardis is the starting center, so we are excited with our offensive line. Them gelling, coming together has been a good, a good process. I'm exited to see them let it rip too. I'm excited to watch all our guys compete. That's probably the bottom line. I'm excited to watch all our guys compete.”

Week 1 starting quarterback

  • “Joe has been running with the ones. As I said before, naming any starter at this point is a daily thing right up until game time, so it's tough for me to say definitely anybody is going to be starting when they have to test on Friday before we leave to be able to make the trip, then they have to test negative on game day to be able to play.”

Joe Milton's progression over the offseason

  • “The biggest one, Joe's got an extremely strong arm, but he really took to heart to throw passes with touch, necessary passes with appropriate-- I think he made a lot of growth in that way-- with appropriate elevation on the ball. He's really made it a catchable ball, if you can picture that. There's been great dialogue between the receivers and tight ends and backs and Joe has really done a great job in that regard and a lot of others. He's done a great job mentally. He's practicing extremely well in all phases of quarterback play, so he's ready to play the game.”

The competition for the No. 2 cornerback position

  • “Gemon Green is doing a very good job. Sammy Fausitn has moved from safety to corner, and he's gotten up to speed really fast. Really smart player. Also Jalen Perry, D.J. Turner are also in competition for that spot as well.”

How the WR room shapes up without Nico Collins

  • “Receiver-wise, the receivers have been really good and a lot of them. A lot of really good receivers. One of the really good things about our offense's growth has been the receiving group. Their ability to get separation, to gain separation, to increase separation and to catch the contested catches and a lot of guys-- Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson, Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson is doing extremely well Jake McCurry, A.J. Henning, Nate Schoenle. Those are the receivers we are going into the ballgame with and we feel really good about it.”

How do you think Michigan will fare this weekend? What is your biggest concern ahead of kickoff? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Starting Center Andrew Vastardis Discusses OL Growth And Togetherness

Michigan center Andrew Vastardis explains why the 2020 group of U-M blockers may be the most well prepared offensive line yet.

Eric Rutter

Stadium & Main Podcast Episode 2: The HYPE For Game Week Is Real

After 41 idle weeks, Michigan football will finally play again. Michael Spath and Justin Roh look at the early storylines from Week 1's matchup with Minnesota.

MichaelSpath

Jim Harbaugh Names OL Starters Ahead Of Season Opener

In surprising fashion, Jim Harbaugh has announced the starters along the offensive line.

BrandonBrown

Josh Ross Names Most Impressive Defensive Back

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross revealed which member of Michigan's secondary has caught his attention recently.

Eric Rutter

Michigan In The Mix For Big Time 2022 Big Man Billy Schrauth

Coveted lineman Billy Schrauth drops final four and includes the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

Keys To Victory: Slowing Down Minnesota's Prolific Offense

Slowing down Minnesota's offense will be a crucial aspect in Michigan's pursuit of a Week 1 victory.

Eric Rutter

Setting The Stage: Michigan vs. Minnesota

Michigan football has a special opportunity in Week 1 when it takes on the No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Eric Rutter

by

UMfb

Michigan's Breakout Player In 2020 Will Be ...

Who will break out for the Michigan football team this year? Our staff offers its picks and we want yours.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

5 Things I Want To See From Michigan's Offense

With the Michigan season set to begin Oct. 24, here is what I want to see from the offense: more Giles Jackson, Joe Milton, Nick Eubanks and throwing on first down.

MichaelSpath

by

UMfb

Commitment Impact: Branden Jennings To Michigan

Michigan's 2021 class grew by one in a big way with the commitment of Branden Jennings.

BrandonBrown