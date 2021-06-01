The 2022 Quarterback Situation, Misplaced Transfer QB Stigma, Who Will Win The Job?
Quarterbacks are so important to the success of a team so it's only right that we focus on the current situation and future developments at the position at Michigan.
Michigan is currently recruiting three quarterbacks in the 2022 class and seems to be in pretty good shape with all three. One of them is officially visiting in a couple weeks and might just pull the trigger. Also, people are dumb...you'll have to listen to hear why.