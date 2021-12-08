Michigan Lands Behemoth Offensive Lineman

For Michigan, the success on the football field is translating into big time success on the recruiting trail.

The term 'hot streak' is defined as a 'period of repeated success', according to Webster's Dictionary. That definition perfectly sums up the last two weeks for the Michigan Football program on the recruiting trail, as evidenced by the latest pick up on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrew Gentry is a former four-star offensive line recruit who originally signed with Virginia back in 2020. After spending two years away on a church mission, Gentry is set to return to the gridiron - but he won't be headed to Virginia. Instead, the 6-8, 310-pound behemoth will be taking his talents to the University of Michigan.

You can see some of Gentry's high school highlights below: